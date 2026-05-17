Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Out with quad strain

The Pirates placed O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right quadriceps strain.

O'Hearn exited Saturday's contest due to right quadriceps discomfort and will now be sidelined until at least the middle of next week after being diagnosed with a strain. The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, so it's unclear how long the 32-year-old will actually be sidelined. Jake Mangum (hamstring) was activated from the IL in a corresponding move and figures to pick up the bulk of the open playing time in the outfield while O'Hearn is out.