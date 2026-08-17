Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Resumes light baseball activities

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that O'Hearn (quadriceps) has been cleared to play catch and take some swings in the batting cage, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn is almost three weeks removed from landing on the 10-day injured list due to a left quad strain, and he's made enough progress in his recovery to begin incorporating some light baseball activities into his training regimen. He'll report to the Pirates' spring training complex in Florida later this week to continue ramping up his rehab. O'Hearn was given a 6-to-8 week timeline when he hit the shelf, and he would seem to have a good shot and returning on the shorter end of that timetable.