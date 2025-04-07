Ryan O'Hearn News: Belts first homer

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Monday in a 5-1 victory versus Arizona.

O'Hearn helped the Orioles get off to a positive start with a solo shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was his first of the campaign, though he also has three doubles among his eight hits. O'Hearn has been in and out of the Orioles' lineup, but he's hit well when given the chance, slashing .308/.379/.538 through 29 plate appearances.