Ryan O'Hearn News: Belts go-ahead homer Thursday

O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

O'Hearn put the Orioles up by two runs in the third inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Tanner Bibee deep to center field for a 393-foot, three-run home run. It was O'Hearn's third homer of the season, two of which have come in his last two games. He's opened the season slashing .326/.404/.587 with six walks, eight runs scored, three home runs and five RBI across 52 plate appearances.