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Ryan O'Hearn News: Big day against Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Reds.

The Pirates offense delivered a dominant and balanced performance that saw them hit seven extra-base hits but zero homers, while all nine members of the starting lineup recorded at least one RBI with O'Hearn's six combined runs and RBI tying Marcell Ozuna for the team lead. O'Hearn has three multi-hit performances in the last nine games, and on the season he's slashing .316/.401/.487 with five homers, 20 runs and 24 RBI in 32 contests.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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