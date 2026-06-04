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Ryan O'Hearn News: Clubs key homer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against Houston on Thursday.

O'Hearn kicked off the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning. He later hit Pittsburgh's only homer of the game with a two-run shot to right field in the sixth. Thursday marked O'Hearn's fourth game since he returned from a stay on the injured list due to a quad injury. He hasn't missed a beat, batting .357 (5-for-14) with two homers and four RBI over those four contests.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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