Ryan O'Hearn News: Clubs key homer Thursday
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against Houston on Thursday.
O'Hearn kicked off the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning. He later hit Pittsburgh's only homer of the game with a two-run shot to right field in the sixth. Thursday marked O'Hearn's fourth game since he returned from a stay on the injured list due to a quad injury. He hasn't missed a beat, batting .357 (5-for-14) with two homers and four RBI over those four contests.
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