Ryan O'Hearn News: Drives in team's lone run
O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with an RBI single during the Pirates' 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
O'Hearn was responsible for the Pirates' lone run scored Tuesday, when his single to center field brought home Oneil Cruz. O'Hearn is up to 16 RBI on the season, which is third most on the team behind Cruz (19) and Brandon Lowe (18). O'Hearn is also sporting a .324 batting average (over 88 plate appearances), which is tied with Liam Hicks for sixth best in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 138 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More