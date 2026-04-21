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Ryan O'Hearn News: Drives in team's lone run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with an RBI single during the Pirates' 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

O'Hearn was responsible for the Pirates' lone run scored Tuesday, when his single to center field brought home Oneil Cruz. O'Hearn is up to 16 RBI on the season, which is third most on the team behind Cruz (19) and Brandon Lowe (18). O'Hearn is also sporting a .324 batting average (over 88 plate appearances), which is tied with Liam Hicks for sixth best in the majors.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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