Ryan O'Hearn News: Homers again Thursday
O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.
O'Hearn extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-0 in the first inning with his two-run shot off Chase Dollander, his seventh homer this year. The veteran O'Hearn went 5-for-8 with a pair of home runs in his last two games after going just 9-for-47 (.191) with no homers and one extra-base hit in his previous 12 contests. Overall, O'Hearn's slashing .299/.375/.474 with 29 RBI and 26 runs scored across 176 plate appearances this season.
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