Ryan O'Hearn News: Homers in return
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.
O'Hearn was activated from the injured list Sunday after missing almost exactly two weeks with an oblique injury. He homered in his first plate appearance, tallying his eighth long ball of the season. O'Hearn batted cleanup in his return and should continue to occupy a key spot in the Pirates' lineup.
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