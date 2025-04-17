Ryan O'Hearn News: Homers in win

O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over Cleveland.

O'Hearn extended Baltimore's lead to 6-1 in the eighth inning with a 396-foot blast off Triston McKenzie, his second homer of the year. The 31-year-old O'Hearn has gone 4-for-9 in his last three games, boosting his slash line to .302/.388/.512 with seven runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base through his first 49 plate appearances this season.