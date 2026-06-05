Ryan O'Hearn News: Not in Pirates' lineup
O'Hearn is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in Atlanta.
The left-handed-swinging O'Hearn has homered twice and reached base six times in four games since coming off the injured list, but he will get a breather Friday versus Atlanta southpaw Martin Perez. Marcell Ozuna will be the Pirates' designated hitter, Jhostynxon Garcia will patrol right field and Spencer Horwitz will handle first base.
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