Ryan O'Hearn News: Not in Pirates' lineup

O'Hearn is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in Atlanta.

The left-handed-swinging O'Hearn has homered twice and reached base six times in four games since coming off the injured list, but he will get a breather Friday versus Atlanta southpaw Martin Perez. Marcell Ozuna will be the Pirates' designated hitter, Jhostynxon Garcia will patrol right field and Spencer Horwitz will handle first base.