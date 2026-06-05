Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Not in Pirates' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

O'Hearn is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in Atlanta.

The left-handed-swinging O'Hearn has homered twice and reached base six times in four games since coming off the injured list, but he will get a breather Friday versus Atlanta southpaw Martin Perez. Marcell Ozuna will be the Pirates' designated hitter, Jhostynxon Garcia will patrol right field and Spencer Horwitz will handle first base.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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