Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: On base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a walk Saturday against the Giants.

O'Hearn was overshadowed by a few bigger performances from Pirates' hitters, but he managed to snap out of a brief slump. Across his prior five games, O'Hearn had only one hit across 14 at-bats with five strikeouts. Despite the brief downturn in production, he is still hitting .294 with five homers, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored across 38 games.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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