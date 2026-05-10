Ryan O'Hearn News: On base three times

O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a walk Saturday against the Giants.

O'Hearn was overshadowed by a few bigger performances from Pirates' hitters, but he managed to snap out of a brief slump. Across his prior five games, O'Hearn had only one hit across 14 at-bats with five strikeouts. Despite the brief downturn in production, he is still hitting .294 with five homers, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored across 38 games.