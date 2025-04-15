Fantasy Baseball
Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: On bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Hearn has gone 1-for-10 with two walks, a stolen base and a run over the past three games and will sit Tuesday as lefty Logan Allen takes the mound for Cleveland. Adley Rutschman is receiving a turn at designated hitter while Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate.

Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
