Ryan O'Hearn News: On bench vs. lefty

O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Hearn has gone 1-for-10 with two walks, a stolen base and a run over the past three games and will sit Tuesday as lefty Logan Allen takes the mound for Cleveland. Adley Rutschman is receiving a turn at designated hitter while Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate.