Ryan O'Hearn News: Productive in Pirates debut
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.
O'Hearn took Tobias Myers yard in the sixth inning to tally his first home run of 2026 as well as with the Pirates. O'Hearn led off the final frame with a single and came around to score his second run of the contest. He started in right field and hit fifth in the order, and he should continue to hold a prominent role in Pittsburgh's lineup against right-handed pitchers.
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