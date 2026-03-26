Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Productive in Pirates debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.

O'Hearn took Tobias Myers yard in the sixth inning to tally his first home run of 2026 as well as with the Pirates. O'Hearn led off the final frame with a single and came around to score his second run of the contest. He started in right field and hit fifth in the order, and he should continue to hold a prominent role in Pittsburgh's lineup against right-handed pitchers.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
44 days ago