Ryan O'Hearn News: Reaches base three times in win

O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

O'Hearn has reached base safely in all 10 starts this season and has reached base multiple times in nine of those 10 contests. He's swinging a hot bat in the middle of the Pittsburgh lineup and is now slashing a team-best .389/.489/.694 with three home runs, 11 RBI, six runs scored and an 8:7 BB:K across 45 plate appearances.