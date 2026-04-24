Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Friday against the Brewers.

O'Hearn tallied hits in the sixth and eighth innings -- the first of which was a double down the right field line -- and he came around to score on each occasion. The effort extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-17 with three RBI and four runs scored. O'Hearn has been an excellent contributor overall to begin his first season in Pittsburgh, maintaining a .413 wOBA and .190 ISO across 100 plate appearances.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago