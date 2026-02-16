Ryan O'Hearn News: Set to play RF
The Pirates plan to play O'Hearn primarily in right field in 2026, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
O'Hearn was originally projected to play at either first base or serve as DH, but the addition of Marcell Ozuna will take away many of those at-bats. O'Hearn will seemingly be Pittsburgh's primary right fielder as a result, a position he played 149.0 innings at in 2025. He registered negative-4 runs saved in that span, though left field is the far more difficult corner to cover at PNC Park.
