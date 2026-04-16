Ryan O'Hearn News: Sitting versus southpaw
O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting O'Hearn has been getting an opportunity to play against most lefties this season, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Nationals send southpaw Foster Griffin to the hill. Jake Mangum will occupy right field and bat leadoff for the Pirates.
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