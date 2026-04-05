Ryan O'Hearn News: Smacks third homer
O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and four RBI in Sunday's game against the Orioles.
O'Hearn kicked off the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, his third long ball of the season. He added a two-RBI double one frame later, his third multi-RBI effort of the campaign. O'Hearn has had a strong start to the season by collecting at least one hit in seven of eight games, and he's even started two of three contests against lefties.
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