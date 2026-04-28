Ryan O'Hearn News: Smacks two-run homer
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored during Pittsburgh's 11-7 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.
O'Hearn reduced the Pirates' deficit to 6-3 in the sixth inning after smacking a two-run homer off Kyle Leahy, and the former added another RBI on a single in the eighth. It was O'Hearn's fifth multi-RBI game of the season and his most in a game since April 5 against the Orioles (five). He is slashing .316/.405/.510 with one steal, five home runs and 19 RBI over 116 plate appearances this season, and O'Hearn's on-base percentage is third-best in the National League behind Xavier Edwards (.437) and Ivan Herrera (.414).
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