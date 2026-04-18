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Ryan O'Hearn News: Smacks two-run homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

After Bryan Reynolds walked ahead of him, O'Hearn got the scoring started with a two-run homer off Drew Rasmussen in the bottom of the first inning, snapping an 11-game homer-less drought for O'Hearn. He later walked and scored on Marcell Ozuna's two-run shot in the fourth. O'Hearn is now slashing .329/.417/.543 with four long balls, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:14 BB:K across 84 plate appearances.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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