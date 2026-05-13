Ryan O'Hearn News: Snaps homerless stretch
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.
O'Hearn went yard in the sixth inning to tally his sixth home run of the season. It also marked his first long ball since April 28, a span of 12 games. During that stretch, O'Hearn hit only .191 with six RBI and six runs scored. Despite the slow stretch, he is still hitting .287 with 24 runs scored and 27 RBI across 43 games to this point in the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3013 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan O'Hearn See More