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Ryan O'Hearn News: Snaps homerless stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

O'Hearn went yard in the sixth inning to tally his sixth home run of the season. It also marked his first long ball since April 28, a span of 12 games. During that stretch, O'Hearn hit only .191 with six RBI and six runs scored. Despite the slow stretch, he is still hitting .287 with 24 runs scored and 27 RBI across 43 games to this point in the campaign.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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