Ryan O'Hearn News: Three-hit performance

O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Nationals.

O'Hearn managed his sixth multi-hit performance across 17 games to begin the season, and his second in his last four contests. He also recorded his first stolen base of the season. O'Hearn has had a strong start to his first campaign in Pittsburgh, hitting .333 with nine runs scored, 13 RBI and three home runs.