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Ryan Pepiot Injury: Completes another side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Pepiot (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Marc Topkin of Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pepiot's side session came two days after he tossed two innings of live batting practice. Assuming he checked out fine following Sunday's workout, Pepiot could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week. Since Pepiot hasn't pitched in a game setting since March 17 before he was shelved prior to Opening Day due to right hip inflammation, he may need more than one rehab start before the Rays bring him back from the injured list.

Ryan Pepiot
Tampa Bay Rays
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