Ryan Pepiot Injury: Lands on IL with hip inflammation
The Rays placed Pepiot on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right hip inflammation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's an injury that seemingly came out of nowhere and will cost Pepiot at least his first couple turns in the rotation. Joe Boyle will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to slide into Pepiot's rotation slot. Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that he does not anticipate Pepiot being sidelined long, so it could be a minimum stay on the IL for the right-hander.
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