Ryan Pepiot Injury: Not progressing as hoped

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Pepiot's injured right hip felt "unstable" while the pitcher played catch Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pepiot suffered a setback with his right hip last week when he threw a bullpen session, which resulted in him being shifted to the 60-day injured list. He was given an injection and shut down for a few days, and it seems the hip issue is still lingering. It's unclear whether Pepiot will be shut down again, but clearly the righty is not progressing as well as hoped. He is not eligible to return until late May.