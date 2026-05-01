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Ryan Pepiot Injury: Out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 1:16pm

Pepiot will undergo surgery on his right hip May 13 and miss the rest of the 2026 season, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list with hip inflammation late in spring training and was transferred to the 60-day injured list in mid-April after suffering a setback. Pepiot received an injection after the setback, but his hip felt "unstable" when playing catch a few days later, and he'll now end up missing the entirety of the 2026 campaign. According to Bass, manager Kevin Cash expects Pepiot to be ready for spring training next year.

Ryan Pepiot
Tampa Bay Rays
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