Ryan Pepiot Injury: Suffers setback

Pepiot (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Pepiot threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday and it was assumed that he could be cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment if he checked out well. However, it appears the opposite occurred and he will need extended time on the injured list, which puts his return window in mid-to-late May. According to manager Kevin Cash, Pepiot's inflammation is "doing better," but still wasn't "feeling like himself" after medication and down time, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports. The right-hander got a second opinion and received an injection, so he will be shut down a few days before he gets built back up. In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Rays signed Michael Grove (shoulder) and placed him on the 15-day IL.