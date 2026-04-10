Ryan Pepiot Injury: Throws live batting practice
Pepiot (hip) threw a live batting practice session Friday, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's the first time Pepiot has faced hitters since he landed on the 15-day injured list just before Opening Day with right hip inflammation. Pepiot is expected to require at least one rehab start before rejoining the Rays' rotation, so it would be a push for him to make it back next week. That said, a season debut before the end of April for the right-hander is doable.
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