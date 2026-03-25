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Ryan Pepiot Injury: Will resume throwing this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Pepiot (hip) is set to resume a throwing program this weekend, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right hip inflammation, an injury that wasn't previously disclosed. He was examined by a doctor Wednesday and got a favorable result. Pepiot is not with the Rays on their season-opening road trip, but he should rejoin their rotation during their first home stand, perhaps as soon as April 6 when he's first eligible to be activated. Joe Boyle is occupying a spot in Tampa Bay's rotation while Pepiot is out.

Ryan Pepiot
Tampa Bay Rays
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