Ryan Pepiot Injury: Will resume throwing this weekend
Pepiot (hip) is set to resume a throwing program this weekend, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right hip inflammation, an injury that wasn't previously disclosed. He was examined by a doctor Wednesday and got a favorable result. Pepiot is not with the Rays on their season-opening road trip, but he should rejoin their rotation during their first home stand, perhaps as soon as April 6 when he's first eligible to be activated. Joe Boyle is occupying a spot in Tampa Bay's rotation while Pepiot is out.
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