Ryan Pepiot News: Builds up to 72 pitches

Pepiot allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Pepiot made only his second spring start, though he's already stretched out to 72 pitches. He hasn't been particularly sharp in his pair of outings, allowing three earned runs across six innings while maintaining a 6:3 K:BB. The Rays have seven potential starters for their rotation, though Pepiot figures to be locked into a starting role throughout the campaign.