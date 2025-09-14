The Rays opted to scratch Pepiot ahead of his previous turn through the rotation this past Wednesday while he dealt with general body fatigue, a likely byproduct of him having already covered a career-high 163 innings on the season. The extra time off seemingly provided a necessary reset for Pepiot, who will re-enter the rotation this week after he said he felt "back to normal" following a bullpen session Saturday of about 10-to-15 pitches, per MLB.com. Though Pepiot shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Tuesday, the Rays aren't likely to let him push past the 100-pitch mark, which he's cleared just three times through his first 29 starts.