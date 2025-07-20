Ryan Pepiot News: Falls to Baltimore

Pepiot (6-8) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

Pepiot was plagued by the home-run ball Sunday -- he'd give up three solo shots, matching a season high, en route to a second straight loss. The 27-year-old Pepiot had posted a 2.79 ERA in 10 starts (58 innings) prior to the All-Star break. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.59 with a 1.16 WHIP and an impressive 118:38 K:BB through 21 starts (120.1 innings) this season. Pepiot is currently slated to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.