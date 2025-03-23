Ryan Pepiot News: Stepping in to start Opening Day

Manager Kevin Cash announced Sunday that Pepiot will start Friday's season opener against the Rockies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Shane McClanahan had previously been named Tampa Bay's Opening Day starter, but a triceps injury will put him on the injured list to begin the season. Pepiot is coming off his first full season as an MLB starter, and he pitched well in 26 starts with a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 142:48 K:BB over 130 innings.