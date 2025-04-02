Ryan Pepiot News: Stuck with loss Wednesday
Pepiot (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Rays were downed 4-2 by the Pirates, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.
A Ke'Bryan Hayes leadoff triple in the second inning and an Oneil Cruz solo shot in the fifth led to the only damage against Pepiot, but the right-hander had no margin for error with Paul Skenes on the mound for the Bucs. Pepiot has had a strong beginning to his season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through his first 11 innings, but Tampa Bay has scored just five runs combined in his two starts. The right-hander will look for more support in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Angels.
