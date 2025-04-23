Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Pressly headshot

Ryan Pressly Injury: Battling knee problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Pressly had his right knee drained Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Pressly hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday, and manager Craig Counsell confirmed after Wednesday's win over the Dodgers that the 36-year-old reliever has been dealing with a knee injury over the past few days. The Cubs are optimistic that he'll be available out of the bullpen when they return to action Friday for a three-game series against Philadelphia.

Ryan Pressly
Chicago Cubs
