Ryan Pressly Injury: Battling knee problems
Pressly had his right knee drained Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Pressly hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday, and manager Craig Counsell confirmed after Wednesday's win over the Dodgers that the 36-year-old reliever has been dealing with a knee injury over the past few days. The Cubs are optimistic that he'll be available out of the bullpen when they return to action Friday for a three-game series against Philadelphia.
