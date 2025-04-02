Ryan Pressly News: Collects second save

Pressly gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 7-4 win over the A's.

The veteran right-hander has appeared in four of the Cubs' first eight games and hasn't exactly been dominant, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1:4 K:BB in four innings, but he's 2-for-2 in converting save chances. Pressly should remain Chicago's closer as long as he's getting the job done, but if his struggles continue and begin to turn into blown saves, Porter Hodge -- who picked up his third hold Tuesday and has yet to give up a run in four innings with a 5:3 K:BB -- is ready to step in.