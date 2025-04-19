Ryan Pressly News: Earns second win Friday

Pressly (2-1) worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Friday's 13-11 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs led 7-1 in this one, then allowed 10 straight Arizona runs in the eighth inning before rallying back in the bottom of the frame for the wild win. While Pressly worked the ninth and preserved a two-run lead, the scorer credited him with a win rather than a save due to ineffective Chicago relief work in that eighth inning as the lead evaporated. The veteran righty had some hiccups earlier in the season, but he's now strung together seven straight scoreless appearances, and he's a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities.