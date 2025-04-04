Ryan Pressly News: Earns third save

Pressly secured the save in Friday's 3-1 win against the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pressly labored through the ninth frame, throwing only 17 of his 33 pitches for strikes, but managed to escape with his third save in as many chances. While he's ultimately done his job so far, the 36-year-old owns an unimpressive 5.40 ERA, 2.60 WHIP and 2:5 K:BB through five innings in 2025.