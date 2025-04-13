Ryan Pressly News: Notches fourth save

Pressly earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Dodgers, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The veteran reliever made quick work closing out this win, completing the task in seven pitches, all of which were strikes. Pressly is now a perfect 4-for-4 in saves opportunities this season. However, under the hood, the 34-year-old has shown signs of slowing down, as his 3.38 ERA across eight innings is underpinned by a 6.11 FIP, 2.13 WHIP and 3:6 K:BB.