Ryan Pressly News: Struggles but nabs first save

Pressly picked up a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

Pressly had a cushy three-run lead to work with when he got the ball in the ninth inning, but the veteran righty nearly gave the game away. He allowed Arizona to pull to within a run before making an out when Eugenio Suarez tagged him for a two-run homer, and Arizona put the tying run on base when Gabriel Moreno followed with a single. Pressly managed to retire the next two batters, but he walked Ketel Marte, and then allowed Corbin Carroll to reach base on an infield single. However, Garrett Hampson made a baserunning blunder on the hit and was tagged out after reaching third base, allowing Pressly to escape with his first save as a Cub. He should have some leash given his veteran status, but if Pressly were to struggle for an extended period, Porter Hodge -- who saved nine games for Chicago last season -- would be waiting in the wings.