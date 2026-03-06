Ryan Ritter News: Making case for utility role

Ritter is impressing the Rockies with his ability to play multiple positions and could earn a roster spot as a utility player, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ritter appeared in 60 games in 2025 and split his time evenly between second base and shortstop. The Rockies' offseason additions of Willi Castro and Edouard Julien weaken Ritter's chances of sticking at second base regularly, but he's appeared at second base, third base, shortstop and left field this spring. In addition to that versatility, he's hitting .478 with four doubles and a home run across 23 at-bats.