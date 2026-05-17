Ryan Rolison News: Allows walk-off homer Sunday
Rolison (3-1) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit over one-third of an inning.
Rolison entered the 10th inning protecting a one-run lead in the first save opportunity of his career, but things unraveled quickly. After Andrew Benintendi successfully bunted the automatic runner to third base, Edgar Quero ended the game with a two-run walk-off homer. Rolison has now allowed runs in three of his last five appearances, pushing his season line to a 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 13:6 K:BB across 12.1 innings.
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