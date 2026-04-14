Ryan Rolison News: Called up from Triple-A
The Cubs recalled Rolison from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
It's unclear what the corresponding roster move will be, but with Matthew Boyd (biceps) expected back next week and Javier Assad struggling Monday versus the Phillies, it could be Assad being sent down. Rolison finished with a 7.02 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB across 42.1 innings with the Rockies last season.
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