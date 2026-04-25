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Ryan Rolison News: Earns first 2026 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rolison (1-0) tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Dodgers. He allowed two hits and struck out one.

Rolison entered in the sixth inning with the Cubs down 4-0. The lefty pitched well enough to keep his team in the game, then picked up his first win with Chicago and second at the MLB level when the Cubs rallied with six runs across the final three frames. This was just the second appearance of the season for Rolison, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on April 14. He appeared in 31 games for the Rockies last year, posting a 7.02 ERA across 42.1 innings.

Ryan Rolison
Chicago Cubs
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