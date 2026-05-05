Ryan Rolison News: Secures win Tuesday
Rolison (3-0) worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Tuesday's 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Reds. He struck out two.
Rolison was the last of five Chicago pitchers to enter the game, and he managed his third win already in just six relief appearances this year. The righty is pitching well with a 3.12 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 8.2 innings, but he's still fairly low in the Cubs' bullpen pecking order, and his fantasy value remains limited as a result.
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