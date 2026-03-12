Ryan Rolison News: Sent to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Rolison to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
The left-hander was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in January, but he'll be cut from big-league camp after giving up seven runs over 4.1 innings during spring training. Rolison made his MLB debut with 31 appearances for Colorado last year and finished with a 7.02 ERA. 1.77 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB across 42.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rolison See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker93 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!December 25, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Pitching Prospect Tiers 2.0February 18, 2022
-
Farm Futures
Pitching Prospect Tiers for 2022November 16, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rolison See More