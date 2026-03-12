Ryan Rolison headshot

Ryan Rolison News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cubs optioned Rolison to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

The left-hander was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in January, but he'll be cut from big-league camp after giving up seven runs over 4.1 innings during spring training. Rolison made his MLB debut with 31 appearances for Colorado last year and finished with a 7.02 ERA. 1.77 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB across 42.1 innings.

Ryan Rolison
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rolison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rolison See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
93 days ago
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Holiday Prospect Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
December 25, 2024
Pitching Prospect Tiers 2.0
MLB
Pitching Prospect Tiers 2.0
Author Image
James Anderson
February 18, 2022
Pitching Prospect Tiers for 2022
MLB
Pitching Prospect Tiers for 2022
Author Image
James Anderson
November 16, 2021