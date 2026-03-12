Ryan Rolison News: Sent to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Rolison to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

The left-hander was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in January, but he'll be cut from big-league camp after giving up seven runs over 4.1 innings during spring training. Rolison made his MLB debut with 31 appearances for Colorado last year and finished with a 7.02 ERA. 1.77 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB across 42.1 innings.