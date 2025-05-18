Ryan Rolison News: Strong start to big-league career

Rolison threw 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Rolison was called up May 11 to make his big-league debut and has since made three appearances out of the bullpen. He has only one strikeout across four innings, though he also has yet to allow an earned run. Rolison is pitching multiple innings in low-leverage spots, and he has the potential to be stretched out as a starter at some point this season.