Ryan Sloan News: Back in action after eye procedure
Sloan (eye) threw a live batting practice session Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
While facing off against some of the Mariners' top hitters in Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Josh Naylor, Sloan didn't look out of place, despite having yet to pitch above the High-A level. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the 20-year-old righty sported a four-seamer that hit 99 miles per hour and a two-seamer that reached 98 mph. Sloan missed the final month of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a procedure on his eye, but he's seemingly free of restrictions heading into 2026 and could establish himself as one of the game's top pitching prospects if health prevails this season.
