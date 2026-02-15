Ryan Sloan headshot

Ryan Sloan News: Back in action after eye procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sloan (eye) threw a live batting practice session Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

While facing off against some of the Mariners' top hitters in Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Josh Naylor, Sloan didn't look out of place, despite having yet to pitch above the High-A level. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the 20-year-old righty sported a four-seamer that hit 99 miles per hour and a two-seamer that reached 98 mph. Sloan missed the final month of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a procedure on his eye, but he's seemingly free of restrictions heading into 2026 and could establish himself as one of the game's top pitching prospects if health prevails this season.

Ryan Sloan
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sloan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sloan See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
195 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
313 days ago
Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values
MLB
Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values
Author Image
James Anderson
February 4, 2025
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
January 14, 2025
MLB Draft: Top 30 FYPD Rankings
MLB
MLB Draft: Top 30 FYPD Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
July 14, 2024