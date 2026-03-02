Ryan Sloan News: Impressive spring debut

Sloan pitched a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut against the Rangers on Sunday, striking out one in a perfect frame.

Sloan lived up to the hype in his spring debut -- the righty needed just 12 pitches to set down Texas in order while touching 99 mph with his fastball. The 20-year-old Sloan posted a 3.73 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and an impressive 90:15 K:BB across 21 starts (82 innings) last year between Single-A and High-A, his first season as a professional. Sloan will look to establish himself as one of the game's premier pitching prospects in 2026.