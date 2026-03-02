Ryan Sloan News: Impressive spring debut
Sloan pitched a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut against the Rangers on Sunday, striking out one in a perfect frame.
Sloan lived up to the hype in his spring debut -- the righty needed just 12 pitches to set down Texas in order while touching 99 mph with his fastball. The 20-year-old Sloan posted a 3.73 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and an impressive 90:15 K:BB across 21 starts (82 innings) last year between Single-A and High-A, his first season as a professional. Sloan will look to establish himself as one of the game's premier pitching prospects in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sloan See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers210 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments328 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction ValuesFebruary 4, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft BlueprintJanuary 14, 2025
-
Farm Futures
MLB Draft: Top 30 FYPD RankingsJuly 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sloan See More